ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

NASDAQ:ANIP traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $29.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,839. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $80.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $357.36 million, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.99.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $48.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.70 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 20.11% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick D. Walsh purchased 10,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $307,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,894.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15,300.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $420,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Article: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.