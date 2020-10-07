ANON (ANON) Price Reaches $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, ANON has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. ANON has a market capitalization of $23,469.97 and $7.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00260073 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00035896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00083667 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.92 or 0.01528700 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00158012 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ANON

ANON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

