AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.80

AO World PLC (OTCMKTS:AOWDF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AO World in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AO World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

