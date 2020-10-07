Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.51 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) will report earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.22). Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($7.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.38) to ($6.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($6.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.01) to ($5.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.23).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Roth Capital began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 1,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $46,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,096,536 shares in the company, valued at $32,896,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $500,116 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $93,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $125,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

APLS stock traded up $3.03 on Wednesday, hitting $35.57. 40,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,527. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a current ratio of 14.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

