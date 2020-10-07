Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aphria Inc. produces, supplies and sells medical cannabis primarily in Canada. The company offers sativa, indica and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. CIBC upgraded Aphria from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aphria in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aphria in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Aphria from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.16.

Shares of NYSE:APHA traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 307,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,039,261. Aphria has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $6.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.64 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aphria will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Aphria by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Aphria by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Aphria by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 96,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aphria by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aphria by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

