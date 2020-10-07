Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) will post sales of $70.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Appian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.61 million. Appian posted sales of $69.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full year sales of $287.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $285.50 million to $291.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $323.51 million, with estimates ranging from $322.45 million to $325.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $66.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APPN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.78.

In other Appian news, Director Michael G. Devine sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $283,750.00. Also, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $156,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,585,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $1,857,150 in the last 90 days. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Appian by 3.5% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,393. Appian has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.76. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

