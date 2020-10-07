Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on APDN. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

APDN stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.54. 1,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,525. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $38.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 304.46% and a negative return on equity of 180.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APDN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 1,731.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 56,385 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 575.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. 6.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

