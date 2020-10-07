Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on enhancing productivity in aquaculture. The company operates primarily in Maynard, Massachusetts and Fortune, Prince Edward Island. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is based in Maynard, United States. “

AQB has been the topic of several other research reports. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a report on Monday, August 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQB traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.45. 31,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,908. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87. Aquabounty Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 6.74. The stock has a market cap of $142.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Sell-side analysts expect that Aquabounty Technologies will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aquabounty Technologies news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk purchased 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 4,009,200 shares of company stock worth $10,023,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

