Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Shares Up 5%

Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) shot up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $5.04. 101,777 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 194,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARAV. Zacks Investment Research cut Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. William Blair began coverage on Aravive in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Aravive from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aravive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.58.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01. The stock has a market cap of $81.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 3.06.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. Equities research analysts predict that Aravive Inc will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Aravive during the 3rd quarter worth $420,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Aravive by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 82,462 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aravive by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 774,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 75,716 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aravive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aravive in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Aravive Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

