Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Shares Up 7.9%

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) shot up 7.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.26. 1,492,755 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 3,703,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABUS. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

The company has a market cap of $248.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,367,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,959.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,047,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 175,920 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 21.9% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 975,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 52.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 370,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 126,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 133.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 212,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 121,536 shares during the last quarter. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

