Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Trading Down 5.8%

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) shares fell 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.07. 1,076,588 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,690,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABUS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arbutus Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

The stock has a market cap of $248.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,367,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,850,959.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,047,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 175,920 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 21.9% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 975,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 52.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 370,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 126,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 133.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 212,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 121,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

