Arcblock (ABT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.56 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last week, Arcblock has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for about $0.0868 or 0.00000814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bithumb, Gate.io and Bibox. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $8.56 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arcblock alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00259209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00035756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00083734 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.31 or 0.01531430 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00156873 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, DragonEX, BitMart, IDEX, Kucoin, DDEX, Huobi, OKEx, Gate.io, LBank, CoinBene, Bibox and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.