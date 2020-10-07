ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MT has been the subject of several other reports. BofA Securities raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Kepler Capital Markets raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ArcelorMittal from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

NYSE MT traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.38. 195,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,742,621. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $18.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.20. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 682.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 136,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 118,970 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 269.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 401,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 292,810 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at $422,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 74.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after buying an additional 501,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 381.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 392,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 310,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.