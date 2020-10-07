Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) will announce $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Archer Daniels Midland’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.77. Archer Daniels Midland posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Archer Daniels Midland.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, Director Pierre Dufour bought 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $496,725.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $889,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,902 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 16,277 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 209,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer Daniels Midland stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.31. 2,157,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,752. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.90. Archer Daniels Midland has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $48.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

