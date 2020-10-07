Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) versus Curtiss Motorcycles (NASDAQ:CMOT) Critical Review

Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT) and Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Curtiss Motorcycles and Arcimoto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curtiss Motorcycles N/A N/A N/A Arcimoto -840.39% -224.42% -102.88%

4.7% of Arcimoto shares are held by institutional investors. 34.7% of Arcimoto shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Curtiss Motorcycles and Arcimoto’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curtiss Motorcycles N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arcimoto $990,000.00 202.14 -$15.34 million ($0.85) -7.47

Curtiss Motorcycles has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arcimoto.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Curtiss Motorcycles and Arcimoto, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curtiss Motorcycles 0 0 0 0 N/A Arcimoto 0 1 4 0 2.80

Arcimoto has a consensus target price of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 36.48%. Given Arcimoto’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arcimoto is more favorable than Curtiss Motorcycles.

Volatility & Risk

Curtiss Motorcycles has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcimoto has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arcimoto beats Curtiss Motorcycles on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Curtiss Motorcycles Company Profile

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of handcrafted street motorcycles for high net worth customers in the United States. The company offers the X132 Hellcat Speedster, as well as preproduction models, such as the P51 Combat Fighter and the Wraith Tandem Lusso motorcycles. It also provides motorcycle related products, including various wearing apparel and other related accessories displaying the Confederate name through its Website. The company was formerly known as Confederate Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. in January 2018. Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc. in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

