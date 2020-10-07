Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 57,956 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 512.8% in the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after buying an additional 1,863,400 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1,105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,658,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,960,000 after buying an additional 1,520,623 shares during the period. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,064,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 416.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,251,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,493,000 after buying an additional 1,009,500 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,398,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after buying an additional 790,064 shares during the period. 32.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.22.

Shares of ARCC stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.18. 949,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,274. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.26 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Ares Capital’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.28%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Robert L. Rosen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $70,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael K. Parks acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,699 shares in the company, valued at $272,631.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 50,500 shares of company stock worth $719,480 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.