Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) shot up 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.27 and last traded at $47.11. 1,121,767 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,478,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.82.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARWR. BidaskClub lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -185.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.76 million. On average, analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $2,067,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,655,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,794,049.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

