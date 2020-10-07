ASHE GLOB/NPV VTG FPD (LON:AGOU) Stock Price Down 1.3%

ASHE GLOB/NPV VTG FPD (LON:AGOU)’s share price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.38 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.38 ($0.02). 5 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.39 ($0.02).

The stock has a market capitalization of $57,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.05.

Ashmore Global Opportunities Limited is closed-ended mutual fund launched and managed by Ashmore Investment Advisors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. It primarily invests in corporate restructurings through distressed debt, private and public equity and equity linked securities.

