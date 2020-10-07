Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Shares Down 6.2%

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)’s stock price fell 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.66. 891,563 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 405,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AHT. ValuEngine lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.59.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.62.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($20.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.78) by ($16.07). The business had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.04 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 33.04% and a negative return on equity of 178.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -26.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,030. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at $25,634.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $234,900 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 167,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 510,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares during the period.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

