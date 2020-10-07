Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 758,193 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10,653.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758,193 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $28,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,047,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,197,000 after purchasing an additional 55,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,551,162,000 after purchasing an additional 830,299 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,702,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,204,000 after purchasing an additional 321,613 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 369.0% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 11,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.11. The stock had a trading volume of 457,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,764,699. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day moving average is $35.98. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $200.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.48.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

