Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 18,448 Shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 568,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,448 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.43% of Berry Global Group worth $27,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,993,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,507,000 after purchasing an additional 860,929 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 12,417,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,591,000 after purchasing an additional 578,808 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,037,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,324 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,902,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,969,000 after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,508,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,508,000 after purchasing an additional 189,404 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.88. 7,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,223. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Berry Global Group Inc has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $54.98.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.47.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 52,916 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $2,868,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Curt Begle sold 10,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $514,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,916 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,487. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

