Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 322,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,095,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.18% of Xylem at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth $45,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 43.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth $62,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Flinton sold 33,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,872,865.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,811,958 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XYL traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $87.79. The company had a trading volume of 9,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,945. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.64 and a 200-day moving average of $71.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.80, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.64.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.