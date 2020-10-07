Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Trading Up 8.1%

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.86 and last traded at $27.62. Approximately 3,400,769 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 292% from the average daily volume of 866,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

Separately, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average is $24.60.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 4.85%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1,008.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 219,063 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 285,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 268,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

