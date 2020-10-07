AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AstroNova, Inc. provides data visualization technologies. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and services products which acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers hardware and software products and associated consumables. Test and Measurement segment includes suite of products and services which acquire and record electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. Its brand includes QuickLabel(R). AstroNova, Inc., formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc., is based in WEST WARWICK, United States. “

AstroNova stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.65. 290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,134. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.98. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $54.98 million, a PE ratio of -109.29, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.41.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.06. AstroNova had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstroNova will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 550.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 68,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 126,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

