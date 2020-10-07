ATLANT (ATL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $330.00

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 7th. One ATLANT token can now be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ATLANT has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ATLANT has a total market capitalization of $839,652.48 and approximately $330.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020218 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00042615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009374 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $522.66 or 0.04899609 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00057436 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About ATLANT

ATLANT (ATL) is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

