Atlas Copco’s (BDNNY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Danske downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BDNNY stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.91. The company had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 949. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.27. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $61.66.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ), a metals company, explores for, mines, smelts, and recycles metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company mines for zinc, copper, lead, gold, silver, nickel, and tellurium deposits. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; Tara mine in Ireland; and Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

