Atonomi (ATMI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.00

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Atonomi has a total market capitalization of $120,990.03 and approximately $2.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atonomi token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, BitForex, LATOKEN and Ethfinex. In the last week, Atonomi has traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Atonomi alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020226 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00042671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009379 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.24 or 0.04888636 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00057462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00031975 BTC.

About Atonomi

Atonomi (ATMI) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news . Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io . The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Ethfinex, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atonomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atonomi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.