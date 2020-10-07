AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,644 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 186.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 10.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 212.3% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 844.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.65.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.80. 41,235,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,104,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average is $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

