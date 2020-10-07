AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 335,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 1.6% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.4% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 212.3% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,121,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,093,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average is $29.82. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.65.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

