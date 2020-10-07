AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Lifted by BEAM Asset Management LLC

BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 54.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,679 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AT&T by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 844.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.80. 1,815,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,093,441. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $204.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.65.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

