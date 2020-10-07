Auryn Resources (NASDAQ:AUG) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Auryn Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AUG) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.09. 365,895 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 399,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61.

Auryn Resources (NASDAQ:AUG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

