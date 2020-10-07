AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Analysts expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to announce $1.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. AutoNation posted earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $6.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 90,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total transaction of $4,992,320.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,542,932.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 13,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $780,101.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,490.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,022. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 284.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AN traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.52. 23,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.28. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $61.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.40.

AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

