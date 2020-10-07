Autonio (NIOX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,653.00

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $4,653.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Autonio has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar. One Autonio token can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00260073 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00035896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00083667 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.92 or 0.01528700 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00158012 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, Mercatox, Exrates and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

