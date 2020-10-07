Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,458 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,991 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.1% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4,578.9% in the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.1% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 591 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 55.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 17.6% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA stock traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $549.46. The stock had a trading volume of 19,567,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,379,249. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $176.50 and a 1-year high of $589.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal purchased 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $498.23 per share, for a total transaction of $216,730.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,485.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,772 shares of company stock worth $89,816,325 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays raised their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on NVIDIA from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.83.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.