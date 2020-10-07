Avitas Wealth Management LLC Buys 163 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 392.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMG. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.80.

SMG traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.81. The stock had a trading volume of 348,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,771. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.05. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $176.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This is an increase from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

In other news, Director John R. Vines sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $235,264.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,752.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Hanft sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,862 over the last 90 days. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.