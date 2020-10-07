Avitas Wealth Management LLC Buys 577 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.2% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

NYSE PG traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.61. 6,041,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,514,278. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $141.70. The firm has a market cap of $347.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.