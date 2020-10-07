Avitas Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 75,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 69,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 243,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,771,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.54, for a total value of $735,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $358.11 per share, for a total transaction of $30,081.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 691,158 shares of company stock valued at $234,244,200. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $2.12 on Tuesday, reaching $363.98. 1,666,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,699,052. The firm has a market cap of $147.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $353.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.24. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $378.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.48.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

