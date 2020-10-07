Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,889 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in American Express by 2.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 132,309 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $11,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 102.5% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,109 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.7% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 155,730 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Bank of America lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Compass Point lifted their price objective on American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.67.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,283,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,596,375. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.52. The stock has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

