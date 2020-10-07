Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,609 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,075,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,793 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in AT&T by 102.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,524,000 after purchasing an additional 25,658,276 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,385,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in AT&T by 14.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.71. 38,121,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,093,441. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.65.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

