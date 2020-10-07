Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.07.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $79.63. 8,924,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,774,622. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.94. The company has a market capitalization of $201.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,814 shares of company stock worth $25,664,433. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

