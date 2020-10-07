Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up about 1.0% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 25.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 68.2% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Martin Booker sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $4,595,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,595,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 23,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $2,629,041.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,200 shares of company stock valued at $21,254,901. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amphenol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.18.

APH stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.14. 1,175,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,986. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $113.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

