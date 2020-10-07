Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $4.97 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,554 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 1.4% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 6.9% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Target by 0.3% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Target by 1.3% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Target by 0.4% in the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 23,896 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Target by 0.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 12,343 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. MKM Partners began coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.52.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total transaction of $15,311,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,876,198.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,541,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,847 shares of company stock worth $23,184,760. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $158.41. 2,905,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,238,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $162.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.37.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

