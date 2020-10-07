Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $9.08 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,884 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.5% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DRH Investments Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Amazon.com by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $275,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,541,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $99.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,099.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,066,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,025. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,209.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,731.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,552.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.18, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,430.43.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.