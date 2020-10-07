Avitas Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,981,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,582,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,179 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,837,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in American Electric Power by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,479,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,057 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,933,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,592,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,845,000 after acquiring an additional 677,526 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.06.

Shares of NYSE:AEP traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,369,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.83.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

