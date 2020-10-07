Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,380 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,578 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.0% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Facebook by 6.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,662,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $277,363,000 after purchasing an additional 94,034 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Facebook by 134.2% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 357,778 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $59,677,000 after purchasing an additional 205,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Facebook by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Facebook by 712.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,043,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $174,089,000 after purchasing an additional 915,300 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 0.8% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook stock traded down $5.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.66. The stock had a trading volume of 18,664,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,696,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.49.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.95, for a total value of $109,886.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,026.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,365 shares of company stock worth $9,236,377 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

