Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases 16,786 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,404 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,786 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 819 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,932,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,748,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $69.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.85.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

