Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases 202 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,936 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 55,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.2% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 45,140 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,676 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $435,000. 74.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.54. 7,634,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,326,553. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.98 and its 200-day moving average is $92.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $134.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $123.93.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 91.55%.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,964.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,321 shares of company stock worth $23,191,042. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.64.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

