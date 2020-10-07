Avitas Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.0% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,221,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,374,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,342 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 28.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,116,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,350,945,000 after purchasing an additional 58,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,308,927,000 after purchasing an additional 370,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,208,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,715 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HON traded down $1.83 on Tuesday, hitting $166.89. 2,338,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,623,461. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.54. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

