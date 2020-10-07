Avitas Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,371 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for about 1.0% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.6% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 2.0% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 49,046 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 27,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $224.09. 2,441,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,134,965. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.40. The company has a market cap of $166.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $228.66.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BofA Securities lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.12.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.