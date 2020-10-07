Avitas Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,769,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,126,000 after acquiring an additional 623,604 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after acquiring an additional 483,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $31.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,451.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,238. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,531.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,412.07. The firm has a market cap of $986.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,726.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 target price (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,671.57.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

